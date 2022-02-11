Dixie State hosts Grand Canyon after Woods’ 23-point performance

Grand Canyon Antelopes (18-5, 7-3 WAC) at Dixie State Trailblazers (11-13, 4-7 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (18-5, 7-3 WAC) at Dixie State Trailblazers (11-13, 4-7 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon visits the Dixie State Trailblazers after Holland Woods scored 23 points in Grand Canyon’s 79-69 win against the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Trailblazers are 8-4 in home games. Dixie State is second in the WAC with 15.8 assists per game led by Cameron Gooden averaging 3.8.

The Antelopes are 7-3 in conference play. Grand Canyon is sixth in college basketball giving up 58.2 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

The Trailblazers and Antelopes match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Schofield is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Dancell Leter is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dixie State.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Antelopes. Woods is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

