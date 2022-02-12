OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Dingle scores 33 to carry Penn past Harvard 82-74

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 4:38 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Dingle had a career-high 33 points as Penn topped Harvard 82-74 on Saturday.

Dingle made 8 of 10 3-pointers.

Clark Slajchert had 15 points for Penn (11-12, 8-2 Ivy League), which earned its fifth straight victory. Lucas Monroe added seven rebounds.

Evan Nelson had 19 points for the Crimson (11-10, 3-6). Noah Kirkwood added 14 points. Luka Sakota had 12 points and six rebounds.

The Quakers improve to 2-0 against the Crimson for the season. Penn defeated Harvard 78-74 on Jan. 28.

