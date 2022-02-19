CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Dingle scores 31, Penn…

Dingle scores 31, Penn gets last bucket to edge Brown 89-88

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 9:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jordan Dingle had 31 points, Clark Slajchert made the last shot of the game, and Penn narrowly defeated Brown 89-88 on Saturday night.

Kino Lilly Jr.’s 3-pointer gave Brown an 88-87 lead with 5.1 seconds remaining. Clark Slajchert then got the ball near midcourt, drove the lane and floated a shot that went through the net with 0.4 seconds left.

Max Martz added 18 points for Penn (12-13, 9-3 Ivy League). Slajchert finished with 16 points and Michael Moshkovitz had 12.

Penn scored 50 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Lilly had 20 points for the Bears (12-15, 4-8). Dan Friday added 19 points and six rebounds. Tamenang Choh had 15 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Time to reel in the growing number of supply chain risk management initiatives?

IRS plans pivot to Login.gov, lets users create online accounts without facial recognition

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up