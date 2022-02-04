OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
Dingle scores 23 to lead Penn over Columbia 81-66

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 9:36 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Jordan Dingle had 23 points as Penn defeated Columbia 81-66 on Friday night.

Max Martz had 16 points for Penn (9-12, 6-2 Ivy League). Andrew Laczkowski added 12 points. Michael Moshkovitz had 13 rebounds and five assists.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa had 21 points for the Lions (4-15, 1-6), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Cameron Shockley-Okeke scored a career-high 20 points. Patrick Harding had 11 rebounds.

The Quakers evened the season series against the Lions. Columbia defeated Penn 73-69 on Jan. 8.

