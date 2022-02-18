OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Dingle leads Pennsylvania against…

Dingle leads Pennsylvania against Yale after 33-point performance

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pennsylvania Quakers (11-12, 8-2 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (14-9, 8-1 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yale -4; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania faces the Yale Bulldogs after Jordan Dingle scored 33 points in Pennsylvania’s 82-74 victory against the Harvard Crimson.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-2 at home. Yale is seventh in the Ivy League shooting 32.9% from downtown, led by Emir Buyukhanli shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Quakers have gone 8-2 against Ivy League opponents. Pennsylvania has a 4-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Quakers won the last meeting 76-68 on Jan. 22. Dingle scored 31 points to help lead the Quakers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Azar Swain is averaging 19.1 points for the Bulldogs. Jalen Gabbidon is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Yale.

Dingle averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Quakers, scoring 20.1 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Clark Slajchert is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Quakers: 8-2, averaging 74.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Security is the name of the game in DevOps, federal tech leaders say

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up