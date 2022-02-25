Dingle leads Pennsylvania against Dartmouth after 31-point game

Pennsylvania Quakers (12-13, 9-3 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (7-16, 4-8 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Pennsylvania Quakers (12-13, 9-3 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (7-16, 4-8 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania faces the Dartmouth Big Green after Jordan Dingle scored 31 points in Pennsylvania’s 89-88 win over the Brown Bears.

The Big Green have gone 4-5 at home. Dartmouth gives up 68.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

The Quakers have gone 9-3 against Ivy League opponents. Pennsylvania ranks fifth in the Ivy League shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Quakers won 78-68 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Jelani Williams led the Quakers with 13 points, and Brendan Barry led the Big Green with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barry averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Aaryn Rai is shooting 43.1% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

Michael Moshkovitz is averaging 5.1 points for the Quakers. Dingle is averaging 20.7 points over the past 10 games for Pennsylvania.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Quakers: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

