Dingle leads Pennsylvania against Dartmouth after 31-point game

Pennsylvania Quakers (12-13, 9-3 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (7-16, 4-8 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Pennsylvania Quakers (12-13, 9-3 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (7-16, 4-8 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dartmouth -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania visits the Dartmouth Big Green after Jordan Dingle scored 31 points in Pennsylvania’s 89-88 win over the Brown Bears.

The Big Green have gone 4-5 in home games. Dartmouth is 5-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Quakers are 9-3 in conference matchups. Pennsylvania is fourth in the Ivy League scoring 72.6 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

The teams play for the second time this season in Ivy League play. The Quakers won the last matchup 78-68 on Jan. 15. Jelani Williams scored 13 points to help lead the Quakers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaryn Rai is averaging 11.2 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Big Green. Brendan Barry is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

Michael Moshkovitz is averaging 5.1 points for the Quakers. Dingle is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Quakers: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.