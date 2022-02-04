OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Dingle leads Pennsylvania against Columbia after 31-point game

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 1:22 AM

Pennsylvania Quakers (8-12, 5-2 Ivy League) at Columbia Lions (4-14, 1-5 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbia -9; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania plays the Columbia Lions after Jordan Dingle scored 31 points in Pennsylvania’s 78-74 victory over the Harvard Crimson.

The Lions have gone 3-6 at home. Columbia is 2-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Quakers are 5-2 against Ivy League opponents. Pennsylvania has a 4-10 record against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the third time in conference play this season. The Lions won 73-69 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Ike Nweke led the Lions with 21 points, and Max Martz led the Quakers with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liam Murphy averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Nweke is averaging 17.6 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Columbia.

Martz is averaging 9.3 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Quakers. Dingle is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 70.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Quakers: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

