OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Diggs, Reece lead Bowling…

Diggs, Reece lead Bowling Green over Northern Illinois 87-65

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 7:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Trey Diggs had 18 points and Joe Reece scored 17 as Bowling Green breezed past Northern Illinois 87-65 on Saturday.

Diggs hit 6 of 9 shots from 3-point range for the Falcons (12-11, 5-7 Mid-American Conference). Daeqwon Plowden added 13 points.

Keshawn Williams had 20 points and seven rebounds to pace the Huskies (6-14, 3-7). Trendon Hankerson added 15 points and six boards.

The Falcons improved to 2-0 against the Huskies for the season. Bowling Green defeated Northern Illinois 92-83 on Jan. 18.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up