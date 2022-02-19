CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » DeVries scores 24 to…

DeVries scores 24 to lead Drake past Loyola Chicago 83-76

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 9:44 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Tucker DeVries matched his season high with 24 points as Drake got past Loyola Chicago 83-76 on Saturday.

Garrett Sturtz had 15 points, seven rebounds and five steals for Drake (19-9, 10-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Roman Penn added 12 points. Tremell Murphy had three blocks.

Lucas Williamson tied a career high with 27 points and had six rebounds for the Ramblers (20-6, 11-4). Aher Uguak added 11 points. Braden Norris had 10 points and six assists.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Ramblers for the season. Drake defeated Loyola Chicago 77-68 on Jan. 30.

