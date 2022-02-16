OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Lab delay allowed Russian figure skater to compete | American-born Gu wins 3rd medal at Olympics | Top photos
DeVries scores 16 to carry Drake over Evansville 73-51

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 10:35 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Tucker DeVries registered 16 points as Drake easily beat Evansville 73-51 on Wednesday night.

ShanQuan Hemphill had 14 points and seven rebounds for Drake (18-9, 9-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Garrett Sturtz and Okay Djamgouz each had 12 points.

Blake Sisley had 14 points for the Purple Aces (6-19, 2-12). Blaise Beauchamp added 12 points. Shamar Givance had seven rebounds.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Purple Aces on the season. Drake defeated Evansville 60-59 on Jan. 8.

