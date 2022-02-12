SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Home » College Basketball » DeVries and the Drake…

DeVries and the Drake Bulldogs take on conference foe Bradley

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 3:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Drake Bulldogs (17-8, 8-4 MVC) at Bradley Braves (14-11, 8-5 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bradley -2.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tucker DeVries and the Drake Bulldogs take on Terry Roberts and the Bradley Braves on Saturday.

The Braves have gone 9-2 in home games. Bradley is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-4 against MVC opponents. Drake is second in the MVC with 33.0 rebounds per game led by Garrett Sturtz averaging 7.6.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in MVC play. The Braves won the last matchup 83-71 on Jan. 20. Roberts scored 18 points points to help lead the Braves to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roberts is averaging 15.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Braves. Rienk Mast is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Bradley.

DeVries is averaging 13.4 points for the Bulldogs. Sturtz is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up