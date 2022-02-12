DeVries and the Drake Bulldogs take on conference foe Bradley

Drake Bulldogs (17-8, 8-4 MVC) at Bradley Braves (14-11, 8-5 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Drake Bulldogs (17-8, 8-4 MVC) at Bradley Braves (14-11, 8-5 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bradley -2.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tucker DeVries and the Drake Bulldogs take on Terry Roberts and the Bradley Braves on Saturday.

The Braves have gone 9-2 in home games. Bradley is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-4 against MVC opponents. Drake is second in the MVC with 33.0 rebounds per game led by Garrett Sturtz averaging 7.6.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in MVC play. The Braves won the last matchup 83-71 on Jan. 20. Roberts scored 18 points points to help lead the Braves to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roberts is averaging 15.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Braves. Rienk Mast is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Bradley.

DeVries is averaging 13.4 points for the Bulldogs. Sturtz is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 37.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.