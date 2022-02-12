SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Home » College Basketball » Devoe leads Georgia Tech…

Devoe leads Georgia Tech against Virginia after 20-point game

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-13, 3-9 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (15-9, 9-5 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia -9.5; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech visits the Virginia Cavaliers after Michael Devoe scored 20 points in Georgia Tech’s 79-70 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Cavaliers are 9-4 in home games. Virginia is the top team in the ACC in team defense, allowing 59.9 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The Yellow Jackets are 3-9 against conference opponents. Georgia Tech is 5-8 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The Cavaliers and Yellow Jackets match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Gardner is averaging 14.5 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Armaan Franklin is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Virginia.

Devoe is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, while averaging 17.9 points and 3.1 assists. Jordan Usher is averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 63.2 points, 27.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up