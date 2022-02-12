Detroit Mercy takes on Oakland after Davis’ 28-point performance

Detroit Mercy Titans (10-12, 7-5 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (17-8, 10-4 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Detroit Mercy Titans (10-12, 7-5 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (17-8, 10-4 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy visits the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Antoine Davis scored 28 points in Detroit Mercy’s 82-69 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Golden Grizzlies are 7-0 in home games. Oakland scores 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Titans are 7-5 in Horizon play. Detroit Mercy ranks sixth in the Horizon with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Madut Akec averaging 2.1.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Cain is averaging 20 points, 10 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Golden Grizzlies. Trey Townsend is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Davis is scoring 23.6 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Titans. D.J. Harvey is averaging 10.9 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Titans: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

