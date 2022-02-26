CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Detroit Mercy hosts Purdue…

Detroit Mercy hosts Purdue Fort Wayne after Davis’ 24-point game

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (19-10, 14-6 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (13-13, 10-6 Horizon)

Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Detroit Mercy -3.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy plays the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Antoine Davis scored 24 points in Detroit Mercy’s 74-67 win against the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Titans are 8-0 in home games. Detroit Mercy ranks second in the Horizon shooting 37.1% from downtown, led by Byron Ottrix Jr. shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Mastodons are 14-6 in Horizon play. Purdue Fort Wayne has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the second time this season in Horizon play. The Mastodons won the last matchup 62-60 on Jan. 14. Damian Chong Qui scored 10 points to help lead the Mastodons to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 23.6 points and 4.6 assists for the Titans. D.J. Harvey is averaging 12.3 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 48.9% over the past 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

Jarred Godfrey averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Jalon Pipkins is shooting 49.6% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Mastodons: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

GSA outlines plan to spend $3.4B on infrastructure upgrades along US borders

Here's what you did not know about contract award protests

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up