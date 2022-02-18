Detroit Mercy hosts Northern Kentucky after Vinson’s 20-point performance

Northern Kentucky Norse (15-10, 11-5 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (10-13, 7-6 Horizon) Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Northern Kentucky Norse (15-10, 11-5 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (10-13, 7-6 Horizon)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Detroit Mercy -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky faces the Detroit Mercy Titans after Sam Vinson scored 20 points in Northern Kentucky’s 75-71 win over the Wright State Raiders.

The Titans are 5-0 on their home court. Detroit Mercy leads the Horizon shooting 36.7% from deep, led by Byron Ottrix Jr. shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Norse are 11-5 in conference games. Northern Kentucky has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Titans won the last meeting 74-68 on Feb. 6. Antoine Davis scored 19 points points to help lead the Titans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 23.4 points and 4.9 assists for the Titans. D.J. Harvey is averaging 12 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

Marques Warrick is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, while averaging 14.9 points. Vinson is shooting 45.3% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Norse: 9-1, averaging 72.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

