Derring leads Merrimack against LIU after 23-point showing

Merrimack Warriors (14-15, 8-7 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (13-13, 10-6 NEC) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Merrimack Warriors (14-15, 8-7 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (13-13, 10-6 NEC)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LIU -8; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack visits the Long Island Sharks after Mykel Derring scored 23 points in Merrimack’s 80-79 win against the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Sharks are 9-1 on their home court. LIU leads the NEC with 15.3 fast break points.

The Warriors are 8-7 in NEC play. Merrimack is ninth in the NEC scoring 25.7 points per game in the paint led by Jordan Minor averaging 1.5.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Warriors won the last meeting 82-77 on Dec. 31. Jordan McKoy scored 21 points to help lead the Warriors to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrn Flowers is shooting 45.5% and averaging 19.3 points for the Sharks. Eral Penn is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LIU.

Minor is shooting 53.0% and averaging 15.0 points for the Warriors. Derring is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 38.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 65.6 points, 26.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

