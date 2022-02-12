DePaul visits No. 11 Providence after Bynum’s 32-point outing

DePaul Blue Demons (12-12, 3-9 Big East) at Providence Friars (20-2, 10-1 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 6:30 p.m.…

DePaul Blue Demons (12-12, 3-9 Big East) at Providence Friars (20-2, 10-1 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Providence -9.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Providence hosts the DePaul Blue Demons after Jared Bynum scored 32 points in Providence’s 71-52 victory over the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Friars have gone 13-0 at home. Providence ranks seventh in the Big East with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Nate Watson averaging 2.0.

The Blue Demons are 3-9 in conference play. DePaul is 4-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Friars won the last matchup 70-53 on Jan. 1. Al Durham scored 17 points points to help lead the Friars to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watson is averaging 13.5 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Friars. Bynum is averaging 9.5 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Providence.

Javon Freeman-Liberty is averaging 17.8 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Blue Demons. David Jones is averaging 8.5 points over the past 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 9-1, averaging 71.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.