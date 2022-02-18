OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
DePaul takes on Seton Hall on 3-game skid

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 3:42 AM

DePaul Blue Demons (12-15, 3-12 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (16-10, 6-8 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul comes into the matchup with Seton Hall after losing three straight games.

The Pirates are 10-3 on their home court. Seton Hall is 4-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blue Demons are 3-12 in Big East play. DePaul scores 67.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Big East play. The Blue Demons won the last meeting 96-92 on Jan. 13. Jalen Terry scored 28 points to help lead the Blue Demons to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared Rhoden is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Pirates. Jamir Harris is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

David Jones averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc. Terry is averaging 8.1 points over the past 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 38.3 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

