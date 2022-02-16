OLYMPICS NEWS: Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | Top photos
DePaul hosts Creighton following O’Connell’s 27-point game

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 2:22 AM

Creighton Bluejays (17-8, 8-5 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (12-14, 3-11 Big East)

Chicago; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton visits the DePaul Blue Demons after Alex O’Connell scored 27 points in Creighton’s 88-77 victory against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Blue Demons are 9-6 in home games. DePaul is 6-11 against opponents over .500.

The Bluejays have gone 8-5 against Big East opponents. Creighton scores 66.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bluejays won 60-47 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Ryan Kalkbrenner led the Bluejays with 18 points, and Jalen Terry led the Blue Demons with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Freeman-Liberty averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. David Jones is averaging 14.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for DePaul.

Ryan Hawkins is scoring 13.5 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Bluejays. O’Connell is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

