DePaul hosts Butler following Golden’s 22-point outing

The Associated Press

February 14, 2022, 1:42 AM

Butler Bulldogs (12-13, 5-9 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (12-13, 3-10 Big East)

Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler visits the DePaul Blue Demons after Bryce Golden scored 22 points in Butler’s 85-79 win against the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Blue Demons are 9-5 on their home court. DePaul ranks fifth in the Big East with 31.3 points per game in the paint led by David Jones averaging 7.7.

The Bulldogs are 5-9 in Big East play. Butler has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won 63-59 in the last matchup on Dec. 29. Simas Lukosius led the Bulldogs with 15 points, and Brandon Johnson led the Blue Demons with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Freeman-Liberty is averaging 17.8 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Blue Demons. Jones is averaging 8.8 points over the past 10 games for DePaul.

Chuck Harris averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Bo Hodges is shooting 42.4% and averaging 6.3 points over the past 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 66.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

