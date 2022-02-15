DePaul hosts Butler after Golden’s 22-point game

Butler Bulldogs (12-13, 5-9 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (12-13, 3-10 Big East) Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Butler Bulldogs (12-13, 5-9 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (12-13, 3-10 Big East)

Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DePaul -4.5; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: Butler plays the DePaul Blue Demons after Bryce Golden scored 22 points in Butler’s 85-79 victory against the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Blue Demons have gone 9-5 in home games. DePaul averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bulldogs are 5-9 in conference matchups. Butler is 6-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won the last matchup 63-59 on Dec. 29. Simas Lukosius scored 15 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Jones is averaging 14.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Blue Demons. Jalen Terry is averaging 6.7 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

Chuck Harris averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Bo Hodges is shooting 42.4% and averaging 6.3 points over the past 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 66.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

