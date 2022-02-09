DePaul faces Georgetown after McCauley’s 21-point outing

Georgetown Hoyas (6-15, 0-10 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (11-12, 2-9 Big East) Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Georgetown Hoyas (6-15, 0-10 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (11-12, 2-9 Big East)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DePaul -8; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hosts the Georgetown Hoyas after Courvoisier McCauley scored 21 points in DePaul’s 69-65 victory over the Xavier Musketeers.

The Blue Demons are 8-5 in home games. DePaul ranks eighth in the Big East in rebounding averaging 32.8 rebounds. David Jones leads the Blue Demons with 7.3 boards.

The Hoyas are 0-10 against Big East opponents. Georgetown ranks eighth in the Big East scoring 29.3 points per game in the paint led by Aminu Mohammed averaging 7.7.

The Blue Demons and Hoyas face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Freeman-Liberty is shooting 44.3% and averaging 18.8 points for the Blue Demons. Jalen Terry is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for DePaul.

Mohammed is shooting 40.5% and averaging 13.6 points for the Hoyas. Kaiden Rice is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Hoyas: 0-10, averaging 65.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

