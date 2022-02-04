Denver visits North Dakota State following Hunt’s 32-point game

Denver Pioneers (9-16, 5-7 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (15-8, 7-4 Summit) Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Denver Pioneers (9-16, 5-7 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (15-8, 7-4 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the North Dakota State Bison after KJ Hunt Jr. scored 32 points in Denver’s 81-79 overtime win against the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Bison have gone 9-2 at home. North Dakota State is sixth in the Summit scoring 73.5 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Pioneers are 5-7 against Summit opponents. Denver ranks sixth in the Summit with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Hunt averaging 4.2.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bison won 87-69 in the last matchup on Jan. 11. Rocky Kreuser led the Bison with 24 points, and Tevin Smith led the Pioneers with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kreuser is averaging 15.8 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Bison. Jarius Cook is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

Hunt is scoring 15.4 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Pioneers. Smith is averaging 14.2 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 57.1% over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

