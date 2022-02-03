OLYMPICS NEWS: Kilde is Schwarzenegger of skiing | Chen, US lead team figure skating | Big win for American curlers | Meet local Olympians
Denver plays North Dakota following Porter’s 26-point performance

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 2:02 AM

Denver Pioneers (8-16, 4-7 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (4-19, 0-10 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Coban Porter scored 26 points in Denver’s 89-80 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 3-6 on their home court. North Dakota is eighth in the Summit with 11.7 assists per game led by Matt Norman averaging 1.7.

The Pioneers are 4-7 against Summit opponents. Denver is 4-14 against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Pioneers won 93-74 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. KJ Hunt Jr. led the Pioneers with 20 points, and Paul Bruns led the Fightin’ Hawks with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norman is averaging 8.6 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Bruns is averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for North Dakota.

Michael Henn is averaging 8.7 points for the Pioneers. Tevin Smith is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 0-10, averaging 70.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

