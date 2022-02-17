Denver faces Omaha on 3-game losing streak

Denver Pioneers (9-19, 5-10 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (4-22, 3-12 Summit) Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Denver Pioneers (9-19, 5-10 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (4-22, 3-12 Summit)

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Omaha -1.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver heads into the matchup with Omaha after losing three in a row.

The Mavericks have gone 3-9 at home. Omaha is seventh in the Summit in rebounding with 31.1 rebounds. Akol Arop leads the Mavericks with 4.7 boards.

The Pioneers are 5-10 in conference matchups. Denver is ninth in the Summit scoring 69.7 points per game and is shooting 45.2%.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Pioneers won 94-63 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Tevin Smith led the Pioneers with 18 points, and Felix Lemetti led the Mavericks with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arop is averaging five points for the Mavericks. Frankie Fidler is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Omaha.

KJ Hunt Jr. is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Pioneers. Coban Porter is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 1-9, averaging 71.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.2 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.