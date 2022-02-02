Denver faces North Dakota following Porter’s 26-point game

Denver Pioneers (8-16, 4-7 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (4-19, 0-10 Summit) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Denver Pioneers (8-16, 4-7 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (4-19, 0-10 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver takes on the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Coban Porter scored 26 points in Denver’s 89-80 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 3-6 on their home court. North Dakota is eighth in the Summit with 11.7 assists per game led by Matt Norman averaging 1.7.

The Pioneers have gone 4-7 against Summit opponents. Denver allows 72.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Pioneers won 93-74 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. KJ Hunt Jr. led the Pioneers with 20 points, and Paul Bruns led the Fightin’ Hawks with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruns is averaging 13.8 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Norman is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

Hunt is averaging 14.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Pioneers. Tevin Smith is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 0-10, averaging 70.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.