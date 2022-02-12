OLYMPIC NEWS: No Anderson, Marino in big air finals | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | Photos
Home » College Basketball » Dennis, Rollins lift Toledo…

Dennis, Rollins lift Toledo past N. Illinois 100-72

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 8:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — RayJ Dennis and Ryan Rollins scored 22 points apiece as Toledo rolled past Northern Illinois 100-72 on Saturday.

JT Shumate added 20 points for the Rockets. The 22 points were a career high for Dennis, who added eight rebounds and eight assists. Rollins also had seven rebounds, while Shumate posted seven rebounds.

Setric Millner Jr. had 17 points and seven rebounds for Toledo (20-5, 12-2 Mid-American Conference).

Keshawn Williams had 19 points for the Huskies (6-16, 3-9). Kaleb Thornton added 18 points. Anthony Crump had 12 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon outlines plan to make continuous ATOs the new ‘gold standard’ for cybersecurity

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up