Dennis leads Toledo against Central Michigan after 21-point game

Central Michigan Chippewas (6-17, 5-7 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (20-6, 12-3 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Central Michigan Chippewas (6-17, 5-7 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (20-6, 12-3 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo hosts the Central Michigan Chippewas after Rayj Dennis scored 21 points in Toledo’s 72-59 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Rockets are 10-1 in home games. Toledo ranks second in the MAC with 15.0 assists per game led by Dennis averaging 3.8.

The Chippewas are 5-7 in conference matchups. Central Michigan has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Rockets won the last meeting 82-54 on Jan. 5. Ryan Rollins scored 21 points points to help lead the Rockets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rollins is shooting 48.1% and averaging 19.5 points for the Rockets. Dennis is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

Kevin Miller is averaging 13 points and 4.4 assists for the Chippewas. Cameron Healy is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 8-2, averaging 83.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.