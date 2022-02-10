OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | Olympian flashes ‘No War in Ukraine’ sign | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Delph leads Appalachian State…

Delph leads Appalachian State over Georgia Southern 65-61

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 9:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Adrian Delph had 19 points and 11 rebounds as Appalachian State narrowly beat Georgia Southern 65-61 on Thursday night.

Michael Almonacy and Donovan Gregory added 15 points each and James Lewis Jr. had 10 points for Appalachian State (16-10, 10-3 Sun Belt Conference).

Andrei Savrasov had 13 points for the Eagles (11-11, 4-7). Elijah McCadden and Cam Bryant each had 10 points.

The Mountaineers improve to 2-0 against the Eagles for the season. Appalachian State defeated Georgia Southern 70-62 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up