Deloney scores 24 to carry Vermont over NJIT 90-67

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 10:36 PM

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Aaron Deloney had a career-high 24 points as Vermont extended its winning streak to 11 games, romping past NJIT 90-67 on Wednesday night.

Ryan Davis had 16 points for Vermont (17-4, 9-0 America East Conference). Ben Shungu added 14 points.

Vermont dominated the first half and led 49-22 at halftime. The Highlanders’ 45 points in the second half were a season high for the team.

Antwuan Butler had 16 points for the Highlanders (8-12, 3-7), who have now lost seven consecutive games. Matt Faw added 10 points. Dylan O’Hearn had 10 points.

The Catamounts improve to 2-0 against the Highlanders on the season. Vermont defeated NJIT 83-57 on Jan. 19.

