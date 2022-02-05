OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
Deloney leads Vermont against UMass-Lowell after 24-point outing

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 1:22 AM

Vermont Catamounts (16-4, 9-0 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (10-9, 3-5 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass-Lowell -9.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont faces the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Aaron Deloney scored 24 points in Vermont’s 90-67 victory over the NJIT Highlanders.

The River Hawks are 5-3 in home games. UMass-Lowell is fifth in the America East in rebounding averaging 31.0 rebounds. Max Brooks leads the River Hawks with 5.6 boards.

The Catamounts have gone 9-0 against America East opponents. Vermont has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The River Hawks and Catamounts match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allin Blunt is shooting 45.4% and averaging 11.5 points for the River Hawks. Kalil Thomas is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

Ben Shungu is shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 16.2 points. Ryan Davis is averaging 18.2 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 63.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Catamounts: 10-0, averaging 83.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 55.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

