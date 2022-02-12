Delaware State visits Howard following Settle’s 21-point performance

Delaware State Hornets (2-18, 0-7 MEAC) at Howard Bison (11-10, 4-3 MEAC) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Delaware State Hornets (2-18, 0-7 MEAC) at Howard Bison (11-10, 4-3 MEAC)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Howard -18.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Howard hosts the Delaware State Hornets after William Settle scored 21 points in Howard’s 96-38 win over the Gallaudet Bison.

The Bison have gone 5-3 at home. Howard is 1-6 in one-possession games.

The Hornets are 0-7 against MEAC opponents. Delaware State is 2-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.9 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MEAC play. The Bison won the last meeting 69-64 on Feb. 8. Kyle Foster scored 21 points points to help lead the Bison to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Hawkins is averaging 12.3 points, 5.8 assists and 2.5 steals for the Bison. Settle is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Howard.

Myles Carter is scoring 14.9 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Hornets. Dominik Fragala is averaging 9.0 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 34.4% over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Hornets: 0-10, averaging 56.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.