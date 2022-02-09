Delaware State takes on Maryland-Eastern Shore following Carter’s 24-point showing

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (7-10, 2-4 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (2-17, 0-6 MEAC) Dover, Delaware; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (7-10, 2-4 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (2-17, 0-6 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Delaware State -7; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State hosts the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Myles Carter scored 24 points in Delaware State’s 69-64 loss to the Howard Bison.

The Hornets have gone 2-8 at home. Delaware State has a 2-13 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hawks are 2-4 in MEAC play. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks sixth in the MEAC scoring 28.1 points per game in the paint led by Nathaniel Pollard Jr. averaging 0.7.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is averaging 14.7 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Hornets. Dominik Fragala is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

Dom London is averaging 11.2 points for the Hawks. Pollard is averaging 10.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 0-10, averaging 57.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.