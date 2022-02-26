CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Defense shines as Texas Southern tops Jackson St. 81-66

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 11:51 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — PJ Henry scored 14 points, Brison Gresham swatted five shots and Texas Southern set a season-high with 12 blocks in an 81-66 win over Jackson State on Saturday night.

Bryson Etienne added 13 points and Joirdon Karl Nicholas had 10 rebounds for Texas Southern (14-11, 12-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). The Tigers set up a home showdown with Alcorn State (11-4) on Monday for first place in the West Division.

Dyllan Taylor had 12 points for Jackson State (8-18, 6-9). Ken Evans Jr. added 11 points and seven rebounds. Jayveous McKinnis had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Terene Lewis II had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Texas Southern leveled the season series against Jackson State. Jackson State defeated Texas Southern 61-58 on Jan. 17.

