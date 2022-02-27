Defense shines as St. Peter’s beats Niagara 63-36

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — St. Peter’s held Niagara to 36 points on 24.1% shooting en route to a 63-36…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — St. Peter’s held Niagara to 36 points on 24.1% shooting en route to a 63-36 win on Sunday. Both marks represented season bests for the Peacocks.

Daryl Banks III had 13 points for St. Peter’s, and Jaylen Murray added 9 points.

Hassan Drame had 10 rebounds for St. Peter’s (14-11, 12-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Clarence Rupert added nine rebounds.

Niagara totaled 16 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Marcus Hammond had 14 points and six rebounds for the Purple Eagles (12-15, 7-11).

Noah Thomasson, who was second on the Purple Eagles in scoring coming into the contest with 11 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 8).

The Peacocks improve to 2-0 against the Purple Eagles for the season. St. Peter’s defeated Niagara 74-68 on Jan. 21.

