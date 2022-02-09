OLYMPICS NEWS: Jacobellis gets her gold | Shiffrin shaken by 'letdown' | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Defense shines as NC…

Defense shines as NC A&T beats Charleston Southern 62-51

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 10:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kameron Langley recorded 13 points and five steals as North Carolina A&T got past Charleston Southern 62-51 on Wednesday night.

Justin Whatley added nine points for the Aggies, who forced a season-high 23 turnovers..

Demetric Horton had six rebounds and six assists for North Carolina A&T (10-15, 5-6 Big South Conference), which broke its five-game losing streak. David Beatty added seven rebounds.

Tahlik Chavez had 13 points for the Buccaneers (5-19, 1-10). Claudell Harris Jr. also had 13 points. Taje’ Kelly had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal retirement backlog cracks 30K in first month of 2022

Officials say Log4j response proves out promise of new public-private partnership

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

House approves short-term bill averting federal shutdown

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up