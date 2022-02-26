CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Defense shines as Green…

Defense shines as Green Bay routs IUPUI 67-41

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 7:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kamari McGee recorded 13 points as Green Bay snapped its 11-game losing streak, routing IUPUI 67-41 on Saturday.

Emmanuel Ansong added 12 points for the Phoenix, who forced a season-high 21 turnovers.. Cade Meyer had 10 points for Green Bay (5-24, 4-16 Horizon League).

Nathan McClure had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Jaguars (3-25, 1-16). Mike DePersia added 11 points. Chuks Isitua had four blocks. B.J. Maxwell had 6 points and 10 rebounds.

The Phoenix improve to 2-0 against the Jaguars this season. Green Bay defeated IUPUI 69-54 on Jan. 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up