OLYMPICS NEWS: Chloe Kim, Shaun White qualify to halfpipe finals | Shiffrin’s 2nd Olympic race ends early | Factors causing lower TV ratings | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Dean carries Hampton past…

Dean carries Hampton past Presbyterian 74-69

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 10:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Russell Dean had 27 points as Hampton narrowly beat Presbyterian 74-69 on Monday night. Marquis Godwin added 20 points for the Pirates.

Dean hit 8 of 10 from the free throw line. He added seven rebounds.

Najee Garvin had 19 points for Hampton (7-14, 3-7 Big South Conference). DeAngelo Epps added nine rebounds.

Rayshon Harrison had 25 points and six rebounds for the Blue Hose (11-14, 3-7). Kirshon Thrash added 10 points. Marquis Barnett had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Army adjusting expectations for first IVAS release

Army’s next phase of cloud includes OCONUS, desktop-as-a-service

White House task force recommends agencies get better at informing employees about union rights

'Long-overdue' USPS reform bill set to save agency $50B over decade passes House

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up