De La Rosa, Columbia Lions to visit Barry, Dartmouth Big Green

Columbia Lions (4-19, 1-10 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (6-15, 3-7 Ivy League)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dartmouth -11.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth plays Columbia in a matchup of Ivy League teams.

The Big Green are 3-4 on their home court. Dartmouth has a 4-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lions are 1-10 against conference opponents. Columbia is 2-15 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams play for the second time this season in Ivy League play. The Big Green won the last meeting 76-63 on Jan. 29. Aaryn Rai scored 20 points points to help lead the Big Green to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rai is averaging 11 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Big Green. Brendan Barry is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is averaging 12.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Lions. Cameron Shockley-Okeke is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Columbia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 68.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

