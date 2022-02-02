CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Another group sues Youngkin over masks | Howard Co. lifts mask mandate | Latest COVID data
Dayton visits VCU following Williams’ 22-point game

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 2:02 AM

Dayton Flyers (14-7, 6-2 A-10) at VCU Rams (13-6, 6-2 A-10)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: VCU -4.5; over/under is 120

BOTTOM LINE: VCU hosts the Dayton Flyers after Vince Williams scored 22 points in VCU’s 64-62 victory against the Richmond Spiders.

The Rams have gone 6-3 in home games. VCU ranks seventh in the A-10 with 13.7 assists per game led by Adrian Baldwin Jr. averaging 3.8.

The Flyers are 6-2 in A-10 play. Dayton averages 68.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in A-10 play. The Rams won the last meeting 53-52 on Jan. 6. Williams scored 13 points points to help lead the Rams to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Baldwin is shooting 41.3% and averaging 6.9 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

Daron Holmes is shooting 65.8% and averaging 11.4 points for the Flyers. Kobe Elvis is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dayton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 68.1 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Flyers: 7-3, averaging 65.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

