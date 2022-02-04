Dayton visits Saint Louis following Collins’ 35-point performance

Dayton Flyers (15-7, 7-2 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (15-6, 6-2 A-10) St. Louis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Dayton Flyers (15-7, 7-2 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (15-6, 6-2 A-10)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis plays the Dayton Flyers after Yuri Collins scored 35 points in Saint Louis’ 92-90 overtime win over the George Mason Patriots.

The Billikens are 10-3 in home games. Saint Louis ranks sixth in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 67.9 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Flyers are 7-2 in A-10 play. Dayton is ninth in the A-10 shooting 33.4% from downtown. Kobe Elvis paces the Flyers shooting 39.7% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Flyers won 68-63 in the last matchup on Jan. 12. Elvis led the Flyers with 14 points, and Gibson Jimerson led the Billikens with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimerson is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 17.6 points. Collins is shooting 46.0% and averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

Daron Holmes is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Flyers. Elvis is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dayton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Flyers: 8-2, averaging 66.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

