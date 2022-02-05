Dayton visits Saint Louis after Collins’ 35-point performance

Dayton Flyers (15-7, 7-2 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (15-6, 6-2 A-10) St. Louis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Dayton Flyers (15-7, 7-2 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (15-6, 6-2 A-10)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Louis -4; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis hosts the Dayton Flyers after Yuri Collins scored 35 points in Saint Louis’ 92-90 overtime win over the George Mason Patriots.

The Billikens are 10-3 in home games. Saint Louis has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Flyers have gone 7-2 against A-10 opponents. Dayton is fifth in the A-10 scoring 32.1 points per game in the paint led by Daron Holmes averaging 8.5.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Flyers won the last matchup 68-63 on Jan. 12. Kobe Elvis scored 14 points to help lead the Flyers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is shooting 45.6% and averaging 17.6 points for the Billikens. Collins is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

Holmes is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Flyers. Toumani Camara is averaging 7.7 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dayton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Flyers: 8-2, averaging 66.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points.

