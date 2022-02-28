CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | DCPS drops outdoor mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
Dayton visits Richmond after Burton’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 1:22 AM

Dayton Flyers (20-9, 12-4 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (19-10, 10-6 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond takes on the Dayton Flyers after Tyler Burton scored 23 points in Richmond’s 68-66 victory against the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Spiders have gone 11-3 in home games. Richmond has a 3-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Flyers have gone 12-4 against A-10 opponents. Dayton is eighth in the A-10 with 13.9 assists per game led by Malachi Smith averaging 5.4.

The Spiders and Flyers face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Gilyard is averaging 12.7 points, 5.8 assists and three steals for the Spiders. Burton is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Richmond.

Daron Holmes is shooting 63.6% and averaging 11.6 points for the Flyers. Koby Brea is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dayton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Flyers: 8-2, averaging 71.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

