CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. officials on school mask mandate | DC's vaccine mandate for police stays | Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » College Basketball » Dayton looks for 20th…

Dayton looks for 20th victory this season in matchup with UMass

The Associated Press

February 22, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UMass Minutemen (12-13, 5-8 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (19-8, 11-3 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton will try to earn its 20th win this season when the Flyers host the UMass Minutemen.

The Flyers have gone 11-4 at home. Dayton averages 69.0 points and has outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Minutemen are 5-8 in A-10 play. UMass ranks sixth in the A-10 with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by T.J. Weeks averaging 1.6.

The Flyers and Minutemen square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malachi Smith is averaging 9.1 points, 5.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Flyers. Daron Holmes is averaging 11.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over the past 10 games for Dayton.

Noah Fernandes is averaging 14.5 points and 5.7 assists for the Minutemen. Rich Kelly is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 8-2, averaging 67.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.

Minutemen: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Army seeing some progress in its digital transformation

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

USPS opts for mostly gas-powered vehicle fleet over Biden administration's objections

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up