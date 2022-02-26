Dayton Flyers take on the La Salle Explorers, seek 6th straight victory

Dayton Flyers (20-8, 12-3 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (7-18, 2-13 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Dayton Flyers (20-8, 12-3 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (7-18, 2-13 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: La Salle -10; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton seeks to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Flyers take on La Salle.

The Explorers are 6-8 in home games. La Salle is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Flyers have gone 12-3 against A-10 opponents. Dayton ranks fourth in the A-10 shooting 36.8% from 3-point range.

The Explorers and Flyers match up Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jhamir Brickus is averaging 9.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Explorers. Clifton Moore is averaging 10.7 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 52.6% over the last 10 games for La Salle.

Malachi Smith is averaging nine points, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Flyers. Toumani Camara is averaging 8.1 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 51.0% over the past 10 games for Dayton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 1-9, averaging 63.9 points, 25.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Flyers: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

