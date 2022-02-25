Dayton faces La Salle on 5-game win streak

Dayton Flyers (20-8, 12-3 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (7-18, 2-13 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Dayton…

Dayton Flyers (20-8, 12-3 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (7-18, 2-13 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton looks to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Flyers take on La Salle.

The Explorers have gone 6-8 in home games. La Salle gives up 73.4 points and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

The Flyers are 12-3 in A-10 play. Dayton ranks seventh in the A-10 with 13.9 assists per game led by Malachi Smith averaging 5.3.

The Explorers and Flyers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Ray is averaging 4.8 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Explorers. Clifton Moore is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for La Salle.

Daron Holmes is scoring 11.4 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Flyers. Toumani Camara is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Dayton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 1-9, averaging 67.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Flyers: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.