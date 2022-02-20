CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. COVID-19 numbers decline | Virginia counties update mask rules | Business owners react to mask mandate expiring | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Davis, Weathers lead SMU over Memphis 73-57

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 5:45 PM

DALLAS (AP) — Kendric Davis scored 27 points, Marcus Weathers added 20 points and seven rebounds, and SMU won its 13th straight home game, topping Memphis 73-57 on Sunday.

Franklin Agunanne had seven rebounds for SMU (19-6, 10-3 American Athletic Conference). Michael Weathers added six points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Lester Quinones had 13 points for the Tigers (15-9, 9-5), whose six-game winning streak was snapped. Landers Nolley II added 12 points. Jalen Duren had 11 points and four blocks.

The Mustangs improve to 2-0 against the Tigers this season. SMU defeated Memphis 70-62 on Jan. 20.

