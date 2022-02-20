CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Davis scores 31 to lead Detroit past Wright St. 80-75

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 4:20 PM

DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis had 31 points as Detroit extended its home winning streak to seven games, narrowly beating Wright State 80-75 on Sunday.

Noah Waterman had 12 points for Detroit (12-13, 9-6 Horizon League). Kevin McAdoo added 11 points. Matt Johnson had nine rebounds.

Wright State scored 53 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Tim Finke scored a career-high 21 points for the Raiders (16-13, 13-7). Tanner Holden added 20 points and eight rebounds. Trey Calvin had 14 points.

The Titans evened the season series against the Raiders. Wright State defeated Detroit 90-59 on Feb. 4.

