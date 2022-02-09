OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish Olympic race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Davis scores 26 as Detroit Mercy tops Robert Morris 79-62

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 9:40 PM

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Antoine Davis had 26 points as Detroit Mercy got past Robert Morris 79-62 on Wednesday night.

DJ Harvey pitched in with 14 points and nine rebounds for the Titans (10-11, 7-4 Horizon League). Noah Waterman added 11 points. Willy Isiani had seven rebounds.

Kahliel Spear had 15 points and seven rebounds to pace the Colonials (6-18, 4-11). Kam Farris added 11 points. Michael Green III had 10 points and six assists.

